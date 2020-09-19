WVSports - West Virginia football has set evaluation method

West Virginia Mountaineers football head coach Neal Brown and his staff has a clear method when it comes to evaluating the performances of his players.

A critical component to the post game process, reviewing the game and determining how players performed. It’s a three-pronged approach that the coaches use regardless of the opponent.

First is determining if each player used the effort that the coaches want out of every single play.

“We call it perfect effort,” he said.

The second part of the evaluation comes in how physical each player is at their respective positions on the field. The Mountaineers demand that each player on the roster play with an edge each snap.

The final aspect of the process comes down to if each player does what they were coached to do when it’s been well defined. Those portions are evaluated on every single play throughout the course of a game and are compiled into a final grade with production points.

“They’re each graded independently regardless what happened the previous play,” he said.

All three of those factors must be aligned in order for players to receive a strong mark. Of course, production is a key in playing time as the most production players at each spot are going to make their way onto the field but players must pass the test in each category.

It’s something that West Virginia relies on in determining how their players perform and one that has been successful in sorting out how players on Saturday make their overall mark.