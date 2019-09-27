West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had a relatively easy solution to the lack of downfield passing plays when I proposed the question earlier this week.

“We’ve got to complete them,” he said in jest.

But taking the next step in that department has become one of he focuses in order for this passing game to put itself in position to succeed as the schedule will only continue to stiffen.

For the season, redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall has completed only 4-18 passes thrown over 20+ yards down the field. When he has connected in those situations it has been positive as it’s resulted in 121 yards and a trio of scores but it isn’t happening enough.

And it isn’t just that level, on the year a total of 77 of the 94 passes completed by Kendall have come under 10 yards. That means that the Mountaineers haven’t been able to connect down the field.

That was especially true against Kansas as there wasn’t a pass completed over 20+ yards and only 3 of the 25 passes traveled past that 10-yard barrier.

But why? Well, it’s a number of things starting with the protection and then delivery.

“We have to do a better job schematically putting ourselves in better position from a coaching perspective and then we’ve got to do a better job winning on routes and throwing the ball down field better,” Brown said. “We’ve been hit or miss as we’ve gone through the year.”

Missing more than they’re hitting is to be expected on lower percentage throws, but if the opportunity is there the Mountaineers can’t afford to have miscues in that area. That is especially true when you consider the prolific offenses that are ahead on the schedule.

The Mountaineers have to find a way to spring a big play instead of being forced to rely on nine and ten play drives to score touchdowns.

“We aren’t going to be able to grind out wins. I’m not naïve I understand what’s coming,” Brown said.

That’s going to require some of the window dressing that has been apparent in the run game as well but ultimately it comes down to executing at all ends. That means getting open down the field and being able to deliver the ball to those wide receivers.

“It hasn’t been a strength for sure,” Brown said.

Changing that will be the focus.