football

West Virginia football offers 2021 cornerback Brown

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program offered Brown after visiting campus.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program offered Brown after visiting campus. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor

Jacksonville (N.C.) 2021 cornerback Tymir Brown left surprised after his first visit to West Virginia.

Brown, 6-foot-0, 166-pounds, left surprised by the environment as he was in the stands for the match up with Iowa State as he was able to get a taste of Morgantown on game-day.

“The environment there was awesome. The fans were in it and you could tell they had an impact on parts of the game,” he said.

{{ article.author_name }}