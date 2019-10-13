Jacksonville (N.C.) 2021 cornerback Tymir Brown left surprised after his first visit to West Virginia.

Brown, 6-foot-0, 166-pounds, left surprised by the environment as he was in the stands for the match up with Iowa State as he was able to get a taste of Morgantown on game-day.

“The environment there was awesome. The fans were in it and you could tell they had an impact on parts of the game,” he said.