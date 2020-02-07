West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine as part of the NFL Draft process.

The Jacobsburg, Ohio native and two-time Iron Mountaineer Award winner was the lone Mountaineer to get an invitation to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine which will be held from Feb. 24 through March 1 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.



McKivitz was a redshirt senior for West Virginia this past season and started 47 games during his college career in Morgantown and played in 50 total. He made the move to left tackle for the 2019 season after playing primarily right tackle.



He earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors following this past season and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 25.



McKivitz was also named to the Associated Press All-America third team.



A total of 337 prospects received invitations to this year’s combine. According to NFL.com, the offensive linemen will take the field for on-field workouts on Friday, Feb. 28 along with the place kickers, special teams players and running backs. This will be televised by the NFL Network from 4-11 p.m. ET.