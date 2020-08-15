WVSports - West Virginia football players had questions

The period since March 12, when the wheels stopped turning with college football in Morgantown, has been full of questions on essentially every subject imaginable.

So, it was only natural that West Virginia football players would have questions too with fall camp now underway. But chief among those?

“They ask eligibility questions more than anything,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Those questions have ranged from what happens if players are only able to appear in five games this fall to what occurs if the season begins but it is canceled, and you don’t have a redshirt available? What does it mean if only a certain amount of games is played this fall?

Fair questions to ask in a climate that is continuously changing but gives a sneak peek into where their minds are at as they prepare for a season that they aren’t sure what could bring next.

Those are the primary concerns of the players, as many of them are already adjusted to the various protocols that must occur in order to keep them safe. Brown addressed athletic director Shane Lyons earlier in the week and the message from the players was clear.

“This is what they do. They love playing college football,” Brown said.

Some of the other questions that were common included if opponents on the schedule would abide by the same safety and testing protocols and that was answered with a resounding yes. Each team will follow the guidelines set forth by the Big 12 Conference which includes increased testing and plans for a return to play if a player does test positive such as cardio testing.

The players are asking questions and West Virginia is there to answer them.