WVSports - West Virginia football ready for different challenge with QB Colombi

West Virginia will see a new starting quarterback for Texas Tech today but it isn’t anything that is going to take the coaching staff by surprise.

Henry Colombi was given the nod over Allan Bowman during the Red Raiders bye week and presents some different challenge than the quarterback he is replacing. The Mountaineer have done their homework though watching tape on him not only from this season, but during his time at Utah State where he played under now Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells.

“If you look at it their scoring drives over the last two games have been led by him. He’s a dual-threat guy, he gets the ball out of his hands super-fast, he’s got a quick release,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s athletic, obviously knows the offense being in it for multiple years.”

Colombi has only appeared in two games for Texas Tech but has completed 40-54 passes, or 74-percent, for 3 touchdowns and an interception. He’s been sacked 4 times but is a threat to scramble with 9 such runs. The former Aggies quarterback completed 55-69 passes, or 80-percent, while there highlighting his efficiency and decision making with the football in a limited sample size.

During his time with the Red Raiders he has attacked the middle of the field, completing all but 12 of his passes between the numbers. He has connected on only one pass over 20-yards in the air to the left side for a touchdown, while completing only 11 passes over 10 plus yards in his time on the field.

Watching him on tape, secondary coach Jahmile Addae believes he compares to Baylor signal caller Charlie Brewer. He understands where he wants to go with the ball and can deliver it while possessing that dual-threat aspect that makes him a challenging match up.

“Dual-threat quarterbacks force you to have to play what you call the second play. A lot of times that’s you covering the first play and having done a good job doing so and the guy starts to scramble. If you don’t plaster them or out work them on that second play you end up giving up probably a bigger play than if you would have lost the called play,” Addae said.

The insertion of Colombi into the starting lineup forces the No. 1 ranked total defensive unit to defend not only their wide receiver for the entire count of the play, but do a good job being gap sound to avoid allowing chunks of yardage with his legs.

To date, Colombi has rushed for 56 yards on his 9 scramble attempts.

The Mountaineers have done work on observing what Colombi has done to date but expect that the open week has allowed for them to put in more dictated to his skill set.

“These guys had two weeks. It also lends to more time to doing some things that maybe fit his skill set maybe more than other guys or the former quarterback,” Addae said.

It will certainly be a challenge, but one that West Virginia is prepared for and will rely on their defensive keys that will allow them to play fast without thinking.