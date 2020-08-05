WVSports - West Virginia football safety Martin elects to opt-out of 2020 season

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin has elected to opt out of the 2020 college football season, he announced on social media.

Martin, a Charleston native, played 532 defensive snaps last season as a true freshman and finished with 50 tackles and 2.5 pass breakups.

The Capital High School product cited the uncertainty over COVID-19 as well as his own personal health issues such as sickle cell and asthma for his reasons to sit out the 2020 campaign.

Martin was at the center of the independent investigation that resulted in defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and the West Virginia football program mutually separating. The sophomore alleged a series of insensitive actions which led to the investigation.

After sitting out this current season, Martin would be a redshirt sophomore.

