West Virginia football season ticket sales on pace

West Virginia football season ticket sales are pacing closely to what unfolded at this time during the 2019 off-season according to officials.

There have been around 20,500 season tickets sold which puts that total around 1,000 behind where the program was at in 2019 at this time according to Matt Wells, the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at West Virginia.

But that number is expected to increase as officials are completing the optional seat selection process.

West Virginia will have six home games this season including the Sept. 18 renewal of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech. It will be the first time the two programs have met in Morgantown since the 2005 campaign. That game is set for noon.

The other non-conference home contest will be a matchup with FCS opponent Long Island. That game is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and will serve as the home opener.

As for the conference portion of the schedule, West Virginia will host Texas Tech (Oct. 2), Iowa State (Oct. 30), Oklahoma State (Nov. 6) and Texas (Nov. 20). The Texas Tech game has been identified as the Homecoming matchup, while Oklahoma State will serve as the Mountaineer Week game.

Season tickets are priced at $365 and Certain seat locations may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual fund gift.

Tickets available are located in the Red, Orange, Gold and Green Zone sections. Tickets available in the Green Zone do not require a MAC Annual Fund gift. Seat locations in the Orange Zone require a $125 per seat MAC Annual Fund gift. Available Gold Zone seats require a $250 per seat MAC Annual Fund gift.

Red Zone seats require a $425 gift per seat MAC Annual Fund gift. For new season ticket orders in the Red Zone greater than five tickets per account, please refer to the MAC priority ticket limits chart by visiting WVUMAC.com.

New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the Coliseum.