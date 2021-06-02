June will be a pivotal month when it comes to the construction of the West Virginia recruiting class.

The Mountaineers already have five commitments in the 2022 cycle, but the floodgates are open this month with a large portion of the talented targets set to matriculate to Morgantown.

There will be plenty of players coming to compete in either the one-day, 7-on-7 or big camp camps but another component that will be critical is the official visit component. The Mountaineers held one summer official visit weekend during the summer of 2019 but will increase that to three this year.