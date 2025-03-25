West Virginia forward Hansberry plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia sophomore forward Amani Hansberry plans to enter in the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Joe Tipton.

Hansberry, 6-foot-8, 240-pounds, spent only one season with West Virginia but averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43-percent from the field and 29-percent from three.

The Baltimore native came to Morgantown from Illinois where he averaged just 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest.

Hansberry will have two years of eligibility remaining.