Josiah Harris is expected to take a bigger role on the floor for West Virginia this season, but it’s off it where he has been catching even more attention.

The forward has applied for graduation this December with a bachelor’s degree in communications after just wrapping up his freshman year of college.

Yes, his first year in Morgantown making the freshman essentially a senior after only one year on campus.

So how exactly does that happen?

In high school, the Ohio native took dual credit classes at local Lakeland Community College at the encouragement of his parents. While he would suit up and basketball for Richmond Heights High School, Harris would take classes at the junior college to help him acquire the necessary credits.

While that process started in person, the COVID-19 pandemic forced some of that online but during that time he was able to spend time with older students and grow up more than most high schoolers.

“It got me adjusted a little bit for West Virginia being on the same college level,” he said.

Harris isn’t sure how many credits he accumulated after he started the process at the beginning of his sophomore year of high school but as you can imagine, “it was a lot.”

Harris only took one class in summer school and is focused now on getting his masters in sports management and then his MBA. Each of those are on one-year paces, so he could graduate with all of that within three years and open himself up to other educational opportunities.

“It’s honestly a testament to my parents because they put me in the right classes, and I just took the classes and got it done and just did my work,” he said.

Harris believes that by taking care of his business in the classroom he can not only provide himself with the best education possible but also serve as a role model for his siblings.

It was a priority for him and his parents and the story is certainly one that is worth sharing.

On the floor, Harris is looking for an expanded role as he spent last season learning and getting his feet under him. Now, he believes that he will have more of an opportunity to showcase what he can do whether that’s rebounding, bringing energy to the floor, making open shots or just playing defense.

Head coach Josh Eilert said that he has been the best rebounder on the team.

“Anything I can to make winning plays,” he said.

That will play out in the coming months, but there is no question that Harris is definitely winning when it comes to his education and the work he’s done away from the court.