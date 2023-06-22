West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell intends to enter the transfer portal.

The senior forward has indicated those plans but has yet to formally appear in the database marking the first of what could be a number of players exploring their options in the wake of Bob Huggins’ resignation.

That allowed players on the Mountaineers roster a 30-day window to enter their names into the transfer portal, although Mitchell could still do so at anytime given the fact he is a graduate student.

Mitchell, 6-foot-9, 225-pounds, finished last season averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first season with the Mountaineers after transferring over from Texas. The Pittsburgh native was a key piece to the Mountaineers roster and showed versatility playing both the four and the five.

Before his time at Texas, Mitchell spent two years at Massachusetts where he averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game prior to entering the transfer portal.

So, what does this mean?

Once Mitchell is indeed in the transfer portal schools will be able to contact him and he can officially explore his options. But the decision does not guarantee that he will be doing so and in fact it has been indicated that Mitchell is keeping an open mind with the current search.

The situation was outlined on the WVSports.com Premium Message Board earlier in the day.

West Virginia is in the fifth day of their search to replace Huggins and Mitchell’s decision is currently the first fall-out from Huggins stepping down as the leader of the program.

Again, this isn’t a signal that the door is closed for Mitchell and West Virginia more of an indication that he is willing to listen to others as well.