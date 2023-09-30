West Virginia has invested in the tight end position.

Both in recruiting and the transfer portal and the position has made a considerable impact on the field. The Mountaineers have used both LSU transfer Kole Taylor and redshirt sophomore Treylan Davis on the field at the same time and had success running the football by doing it.

Against Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers used both tight ends in motion situations which was able to open up some holes in the run game and give the offense some favorable situations.

Over the course of the season, Taylor has played 211 snaps with 114 of those in run blocking situations, while Davis has netted 122 snaps and is primarily used as a run blocker with 92 snaps in those situations.

“I thought our tight ends Kole and Treylan both played well in the run and pass game,” head coach Neal Brown said following the 20-13 win over Texas Tech.

