West Virginia vs. Baylor Computer Predictions

Both West Virginia and Baylor are set to face off against each other on Saturday as they are separated by just a game in the Big 12 standings.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — The Basketball Power Index projects a convincing win for Baylor. It gives the Bears an 80.5 percent chance to win on Saturday, with the projected point differential at +8.8 in favor of BU. Baylor is currently ranked 15th by BPI, while the Mountaineers are ranked 48th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia more of a chance to win, giving the Mountaineers a 31 percent chance to get the road win. Baylor's projected margin of victory is 4.6 points, while the projected final score is 68-64 in favor of the Bears. BU is ranked 26th in the T-Rank Rankings, while WVU is ranked 34th.

KenPom — KenPom gives West Virginia a 25 percent chance to get the win on Saturday. Their projected final score is Baylor winning 72-64. The Bears are ranked 28th in the latest KenPom rankings, while WVU is ranked 47th.

Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.



