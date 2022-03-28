West Virginia guard McNeil into the transfer portal

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil will be using his fifth season elsewhere after announcing that he will be entering the transfer portal.

McNeil, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, becomes the fifth player from the roster to enter the transfer portal since the start of last season joining forward Jalen Bridges, center Isaiah Cottrell, forward Taj Thweatt and center Seny Ndiaye.

The senior guard averaged 12.2 points per game in each of the past two seasons and shot 37 and 39-percent from three during those two years.

The Kentucky native committed to the Mountaineers after a stint at Sinclair C.C. and developed into a reliable shooter for the program during his tenure.

McNeil has a fifth season due to the COVID-19 pandemic providing a free year to athletes and will be looking to close his career elsewhere.

The Mountaineers now have five scholarship athletes held over from last season's team with senior guard Kedrian Johnson and four of the true freshmen in guard Kobe Johnson, guard Seth Wilson, forward James Okonkwo and forward Jamel King.

The program also has already signed three players for next year in forward Josiah Harris, forward Patrick Suemnick and guard Josiah Davis while another is committed in junior college big man Fede Federiko.

If the rest of the roster remains in-tact that leaves four scholarships to fill.