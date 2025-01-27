West Virginia guard Small named a mid-season all-American by The Athletic

West Virginia senior guard Javon Small has been named to another mid-season all-American team this time as a second-team selection by The Athletic.

Small, who is in his first year with the Mountaineers, is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. West Virginia currently sits at 13-6 overall.

The Athletic wrote this on his selection.

"Transfer of the year? Small certainly has an argument as the engine of a revamped team that looks NCAA Tournament-bound," The Publication wrote.