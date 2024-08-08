PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

West Virginia had a successful 2023, but wants more in 2024

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has developed an identity within the program where the focus is on playing disciplined and smart football with a constant chip on their shoulder.

That’s something that the Mountaineers coaching staff spent the past 19 months developing in order to find a formula that could help provide a blueprint for what they needed to do to be successful on the field. There also has been a character piece with systems in place to make sure they’re bringing in the right type of player.

The results were hard to argue with the best campaign under head coach Neal Brown in 2023 by finishing with a 9-4 record and a bowl win over North Carolina.

But the program is shooting for more.

“Our real challenge is how do we go from a nine-win team that was on the cusp – we lose on a Hail Mary, we lose right at the end against Oklahoma State – how do we take that and become an 11-win team that can maybe get to Dallas and maybe get in the playoff,” head coach Neal Brown said.

West Virginia returns a bulk of their production on the offensive side with 15 of their top 20 players in snaps played and all the passing production. All of the rushing production outside 150 yards and 62-percent of the receiving yards with six of the top eight offensive linemen back in the fold.

The Mountaineers were the number one power four rushing team in all of college football.

“Now people know what we’re going to do right, so to be able to continue that success, we’ve got to continue to innovate, and I think we’ve found some ways we can do that during the offseason,” he said.

On defense, four of the top eight return on the defensive line while there is plenty of upside at the linebacker position and the Mountaineers used the transfer portal to add key pieces to round out the secondary.

Winning close games will play a significant role in that and it’s been a situation that the Mountaineers have found themselves in quite a bit not only last year but the several before.

“We’ve played one of the highest number of close games over the last three years and that’s the nature of this league,” Brown said. “I never use the word parity; I think It’s really competitive.”

Part of that process is improving the preparation and putting more emphasis on areas to be able to be there at the end of the year. Brown pointed out what unfolded against Penn State last year in the second half and how they can adjust things to help them compete not only there but later in the calendar.

“Change some things we’re doing from a preparation standpoint and put more emphasis on some of the scrimmages earlier in fall camp,” Brown said.

West Virginia made a step in 2023, but the Mountaineers are hoping to leap even further this year.

“Win those games at the end and I think the teams that do that the best are the teams that’s going to be there at the end of the year,” Brown said.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1oYWQtYS1zdWNjZXNzZnVsLTIw MjMtYnV0LXdhbnRzLW1vcmUtaW4tMjAyNCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2VzdHZpcmdpbmlhLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1oYWQtYS1zdWNjZXNz ZnVsLTIwMjMtYnV0LXdhbnRzLW1vcmUtaW4tMjAyNCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==