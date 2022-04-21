The West Virginia Mountaineers will hold the annual Gold-Blue spring game Saturday and one thing that is clear is that it will indeed be a football game.

That’s important to note considering that isn’t always the case around the country for these type of events, especially in the era of the transfer portal with rosters often being limited during the spring.

But in Morgantown, head coach Neal Brown plans on dividing his team into two groups and allowing them to square off against each other.