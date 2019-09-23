West Virginia Mountaineers head baseball coach Randy Mazey will remain in Morgantown for a while longer.

It was announced Monday that Mazey had signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the program through the 2025 season which means he'll be under contract for six more seasons, according to a West Virginia athletic communications press release.

Per the press release, Mazey's six-year contract is worth $2.49 million.

His base pay of $250,000 and supplemental pay of $165,000 brings his yearly earnings to $415,000.

Mazey will also be eligible to receive up to a maximum of $459,000 yearly if annual performance incentives are met, per the press release.

"Coach Mazey continues to build WVU baseball into a competitive Big 12 and national brand,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in the press release.

“Our program currently has great momentum, and I look forward to this continuity with Randy and his staff. Our fans have enjoyed our recent baseball success, which has turned Monongalia County Ballpark into a great baseball environment. It’s quite evident that Randy is the person we need to continue leading WVU baseball."

Mazey, who has served as West Virginia's head coach since 2013, has led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons.

This past season, the program hosted a regional for the first time since 1955. West Virginia was eliminated by Texas A&M in the regional.

Mazey is the fourth-winningest coach in program history with a 227-176 overall record in seven seasons at the helm.

“My family and I would like to thank WVU President Gordon Gee, Shane Lyons, Keli Zinn and Matt Wells for their commitment to WVU baseball and for sharing in my vision of taking Mountaineer baseball to places it has never been before,” Mazey said in the press release.

“I would also like to thank the Morgantown community, the fans, all former Mountaineer players and our current players and staff for their commitment and hard work. Our program is in a great place right now and without the support of all those people, none of what we have accomplished would be possible. Let’s Go Mountaineers!”