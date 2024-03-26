The contract for West Virginia men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries is for five years and $15 million.

WVSports.com obtained the information through a Freedom of Information Act request.

DeVries, 48, contract will pay him $2.8 million in the first year and will increase by $100,000 each year over the next five topping out at $3.2 million in the 2028-29 campaign.

However, there is the possibility for DeVries to be rewarded with an automatic extension clause for an additional season in the event that West Virginia finishes in the top six in his first two seasons 2024-25 and 2025-26.

That would include all conference tiebreakers. If that extension is earned it would add an additional year to the contract for the 2029-30 campaign at $3.3 million.

West Virginia will pay the buyout to Drake although that amount is not stated and also will provide a $100,000 relocation stipend as well as $5,000 per month for temporary housing for up to 90-days.

In terms of a buyout, DeVries would be required to pay 37.5-percent of unpaid cumulative total compensation for the remainder of the term if he ends his employment on or before April 30, 2028 or in the instance the automatic extension clause has been earned it would move to April 30, 2029.

If West Virginia elects to move on without cause based on performance the university would be required to pay 75-percent of his remaining salary and in the instance of future employment the university would only be required to pay the difference, if any, between the severance payment and the total compensation from the next position.





A list of annual incentives includes:

NCAA Tournament Appearances:

First Round: $20,000

Second Round: $30,000

Fourth Round: $40,000

Final Four: $100,000

National Championship: $200,000





Big 12 Conference:

Regular Season First Place or Tie: $40,000

Regular Season Second Place or Tie: $30,000

Regular Season Third Place or Tie: $20,000

Regular Season Fourth Place or Tie: $10,000

Tournament Championship: $40,000

Tournament Runner Up: $30,000





Season Ticket Sales:

1. Season ticket sales exceeds 5,000 - $10,000 or

2. Season ticket sales exceeds 6,000 - $20,000





Coach of the Year:

1. Big 12 Coach of the Year - $30,000

2. National Coach of the Year - $50,000

(as selected by the NABC or Associated Press)





Annual Academic Performance:

1. At least 930 - $10,000

2. At least 950 - $20,000

3. Team Grade Point Average of 2.65 (combined fall and spring semester) - $10,000