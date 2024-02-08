--West Virginia head coach Josh Eilert said it's been a great week to get their legs under them and work on themselves as a team. Took two straight days off at the start of the week and it certainly showed on Tuesday when they had a full practice and got after it. It seemed like they were rejuvenated. Eilert is looking forward to taking on the Longhorns again and he understands it will be a challenge.

--Akok Akok has been full go ever since Saturday and starting on Tuesday they had no issues.

--It's critical for them as a program to knock out back-to-back road trips in succession and eliminate some of the back and forth. It eliminates some of the jet lag and rushing to get somewhere really quick.

--Every day for Eilert the job becomes more rewarding and it slows down a little bit. Everything and the huge waves have started to settle. Early in the process, it felt like he was getting hit by huge wave after huge wave and were trying to build the chemistry with the staff and navigate all the challenges they were trying to navigate. It was all happening so fast that they were trying to manage all the high-stress situations early but now it's starting to calm and they're starting to settle into their positions. They wish it would have played out a little differently from the jump with the whole roster, but that wasn't the case.

--Eilert said he had to change his train of thought with everything that unfolded with the roster now they are trying to settle into their groove to the point where it's a well-oiled machine and they are competing night in and night out.

--Eilert said he doesn't regret the opportunity to be a head coach because it gave him that opportunity in itself.

--West Virginia has to be much better offensively against Texas this time. The Mountaineers changed some things defensively before that game and executed that as well as rebounding but the offense was stagnant and they took bad shots. The one standout that he's seen since West Virginia has played them is Chendall Weaver is playing very well.

-Referees have a hard job with how tough and physical this league is but he isn't going to get backed in the corner and make a comment about officiating in response to questions about the officials and how physical they've let the game get.

--Some days the chemistry looks good and other days it doesn't. Eilert thinks his team still has a lot of potential and they want to maximize that on the way out.

--Eilert said they aren't looking ahead to TCU. He hasn't found anything to single out when it comes to not having any success on the road, but this league is very difficult to win so you have to control your travel and be efficient to try to get an advantage. You have to pinpoint certain things you can improve and get your team ready to play.

--West Virginia will do some things to get the team moving around and enjoy each other's company on Sunday for the Super Bowl. Eilert said that he has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan his entire life and he is excited to sit down and enjoy that game with his family who will go with him on the trip.