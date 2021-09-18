West Virginia holds off No. 15 Virginia Tech, captures Black Diamond Trophy

The Black Diamond Trophy has been property of the Virginia Tech Hokies for more than 6,000 days. They’ll have to wait a year to try and get it back.

A crowd of 60,022 was on hand to watch West Virginia defeat the No. 15 ranked Hokies 27-21, marking WVU’s first win in the long dormant rivalry since 2003.

Leddie Brown showed glimpses of his 2020 self early, opening up the game with an 80-yard rushing touchdown on West Virginia’s first drive. The Mountaineers weren’t satisfied as quarterback Jarret Doege found Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the end zone soon after for a second touchdown.

The two scores came before Virginia Tech was able to find the goal line even once. Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister hit Tayvion Robinson in the end zone in response, trimming West Virginia’s lead to 14-7 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

That score was the only time the Hokies added to the scoreboard in the first half. West Virginia, on the other hand, continued with their foot on the gas.

Doege connected with Sam James in the end zone halfway through the second quarter before kicker Casey Legg added a field goal, extending the Mountaineers’ lead to 24-7 entering halftime.

West Virginia’s success didn’t fade coming out for the second half as Legg added a second field goal, this time from 44 yards out, midway through the third quarter.

Across the field, Burmeister and Virginia Tech, who had long struggled to respond, put together a nine-play, 76-yard drive to get on the board. Running back Raheem Blackshear found the end zone with one second remaining in the third quarter, slightly cutting into the deficit headed into the fourth.

Opening the fourth quarter in possession of the 27-14 lead, West Virginia opted to keep the ball on the ground. Virginia Tech had other plans, charging down into the red zone.

Late in the fourth, Virginia Tech was able to add a touchdown, bringing the score to 27-21. Then, the Hokies forced a turnover on the corresponding WVU drive.

Positioned in the driver's seat, Virginia Tech made it down near the goal line before falling victim to a strong WVU defensive stop, securing the West Virginia win.

Up Next: West Virginia will travel to Oklahoma next week, taking on the Sooners for the first time since 2019. Kickoff time is to be announced.