West Virginia holds off Texas, wins 31-23

West Virginia's pursuit of bowl eligibility is still alive.

The Mountaineers were able to hold off a late Texas surge, beating the Longhorns, 31-23.

In a matchup of two underperforming teams, it was West Virginia that gained the upper hand early. The Mountaineers drove 75 yards on the game's first drive, getting on the board after quarterback Jarret Doege connected with wide receiver Sam James for a 20-yard touchdowns.

Texas and West Virginia traded punts for five possessions, struggling to do much of anything. Things took a turn for the better for the Mountaineers early in the second quarter when Doege hit Winston Wright, throwing for his second touchdown of the game and giving WVU a 14-0 lead.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, seemed to spin their tires and go nowhere as they ended the first quarter with only 11 total yards of offense. They'd be able to break through their struggles in the second half as running back Keilan Robinson found the end zone on a 49-yard rush.

West Virginia would be able to respond on the following drive, moving 82 yards down the field before running back Leddie Brown punched one in for his 12th rushing touchdown of the season.

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker was able to convert a field goal from 50 yards out with a little over a minute before the end of the first half, but the Mountaineers entered halftime in possession of a 21-10 lead.

Seeing a need to make a change, the Longhorns turned to backup quarterback Hudson Card to open the second half. The move proved beneficial as he connected with wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a 52-yard touchdown pass to narrow the gap.

On the following drive, the Mountaineers were quick to expand their lead. Doege would reach his third touchdown of the game, connecting with Sean Ryan for another score.

But Texas would not rollover. Running back Roschon Johnson punched in a six-yard rush minutes later but, after missing a two-point conversion attempt, remained down 28-23.

West Virginia would add a field goal to go up 31-23. Texas would march down the field in pursuit of another score, but a Casey Thompson pass was intercepted by Sean Mahone.

After the Mountaineers killed some clock, Texas turned the ball over on downs, securing the WVU win.