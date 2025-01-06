West Virginia hoops ranked in both AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

West Virginia basketball checked in at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll which came out on Monday.

The Mountaineers beat Kansas on the road and Oklahoma State at home last week to improve to 11-2 on the season as well as start 2-0 in Big 12 play.

West Virginia received 30 votes in last week's poll which was good enough for No. 34 in the country. This week, they received 277 total votes.

There are XX Big 12 teams ranked including, No. 3 Iowa State, No. 11 Kansas, No. 12 Houston, and WVU. In addition, four Big 12 teams received votes this week.

This is the first time West Virginia has been ranked since the week eight poll of the 2022-2023 season when WVU was ranked No. 24 on Dec. 26, 2022.

West Virginia was also ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23.