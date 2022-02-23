Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth athlete Jayvontay Conner once believed that his future would be on the basketball court. But things can change quickly.

Conner, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, started playing football as a sophomore after spending most of his life as a guard on the hardwood.

It was a difficult transition at first, but with the encouragement of coaches around him and his own hard work he eventually settled into the sport.