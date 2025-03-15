West Virginia jumps into the mix for 2026 four-star Keenan Britt

And West Virginia is one of those.

Oxford (Ala.) 2026 linebacker Keenan Britt is committed to South Carolina but that hasn’t stopped other schools from getting involved in his recruitment.

Britt, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, added a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green.

“I really like the coaching staff,” he said.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect has been committed to the Gamecocks since August, but has collected other offers from Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon and others outside of West Virginia. But the Mountaineers are likely to get a visit.

“I talked to Coach Green and I do plan on visiting West Virginia,” he said.

While Britt remains pledged to South Carolina, he does admit that he wants to try to visit other schools in order to see what each of them has to offer.

All of the programs targeting Britt like him as a middle linebacker or a bandit type of position where he can use his versatility to affect the quarterback off the edge.