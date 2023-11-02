The Rivals.com three-star prospect has the ability to play either the one or the two and is coming off a campaign where he averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has been a versatile option on both ends of the floor which caught the attention of the Mountaineers.

Adkins, 6-foot-5, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Holy Cross, Bryant and UT Arlington along with interest from a number of others.

West Virginia has landed the first prep commitment under Josh Eilert with a pledge from Phoenix (Az.) PHH Prep 2024 Carmelo Adkins off the heels of an official visit to Morgantown.

Assistant Jordan McCabe served as the lead recruiter for Adkins and extended a scholarship offer in early September. McCabe was impressed with Adkin’s ability to space the floor with his shooting as well as how he can get his teammates open shots at his size.

That led to him taking an official visit over the Oct. 20 weekend where he was able to get a first-hand look at all the program had to offer and how he could fit into it.

“I can space the floor out which will give me opportunities to shoot the ball a lot and given my size I can guard the one through three and play multiple positions,” he said.

Adkins also had a chance to bond with the rest of the team as well as tour the facilities and all of those checked the box for him in his decision-making process.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better. They have all the resources I could ask for,” he said.

Originally a Texas native, Adkins had long dreamt of playing in the Big 12 Conference and elected to reclassify into the 2024 class in order to see what opportunities could come.

Turns out, there will be one for him in Morgantown.

Adkins is the first pledge for West Virginia in the 2024 class and is expected to sign during the early period in November with the Mountaineers.