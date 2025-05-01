West Virginia lands RB transfer Katzer

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added some more talent to the backfield with a commitment from Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer.
Katzer, 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, entered the transfer portal in February after a breakout campaign with the Bulldogs where he rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 per carry. He also hauled in 21 catches for 301 yards and 3 scores.
The Washington native received an offer from West Virginia April 28 and quickly set up an official visit for April 30 which was enough to secure his commitment.
He also collected scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Massachusetts, Sacramento State and UTEP.
Katzer started his career at Washington State where he walked onto the football program. After not seeing the field in his first year, Katzer had 6 carries for 54 yards the following 2022 season.
Katzer then spent the next season at Citrus College where he rushed for 975 yards and 16 touchdowns which led him to Ferris State.
Katzer has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.
The explosive back becomes the second running back addition out of the transfer portal this spring joining SMU running back Jaylon Knighton. He’s the third total transfer addition at the position.
WVSports.com will have more with Katzer in the near future.
