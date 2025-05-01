West Virginia lands RB transfer Katzer

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added some more talent to the backfield with a commitment from Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer. Katzer, 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, entered the transfer portal in February after a breakout campaign with the Bulldogs where he rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 per carry. He also hauled in 21 catches for 301 yards and 3 scores. The Washington native received an offer from West Virginia April 28 and quickly set up an official visit for April 30 which was enough to secure his commitment.

