West Virginia lands Tulsa OL transfer Young Bear

Young Bear, 6-foot-3, 319-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over other offers from Pittsburgh, California, Virginia, North Carolina, Liberty, UCF, Stanford and Liberty.

Young Bear started 12 games this past season and has played over 1,000 snaps in his career.

West Virginia offered Young Bear Dec. 3 and was able to effectively seal up his recruitment.

The offensive lineman appeared in 34 games during his time at Tulsa and has one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Young Bear.