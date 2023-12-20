By now, you’d think that head coach Josh Eilert and the West Virginia basketball program would be accustomed to overcoming obstacles this season.

But even with a lot of experience in the realm with a rap sheet of unfortunate circumstances, it doesn’t make it any easier for anybody involved. The latest blow is that center Jesse Edwards won’t be on the court for the Mountaineers for at least the next four weeks after fracturing his right wrist.

It’s news that West Virginia found out just an hour before practice Monday.

“Once again another challenge that we have to deal with and face head on but that’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to be a victim,” the head coach said.

The surgery is scheduled for today and the good news is that Edwards will be back on the court eventually after sustaining a similar injury to his left wrist as a junior.

“We’ll do everything we can with him in practice to keep him ready to go and engaged and keep him locked in,” Eilert said. “So, he’ll be ready to transition back in when that time comes.”

But until then the Mountaineers face a massive challenge in replacing Edwards who started all 10 games and averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Syracuse transfer was essentially the only option that West Virginia had at center and now it will force some adjustments.

That could mean sliding forward Akok Akok to the five spot, but Eilert admits that isn’t his natural position and he is still working his way back from missing a chunk of the season following a medical emergency that hospitalized him. The other avenue could mean more minutes for Pat Suemnick.

“I’m sure he didn’t want the opportunity to come this way but he’s going to have to step up to the plate for us and give us everything he’s got,” Eilert said.

West Virginia has essentially gone from no depth at the guard position to issues up front over the course of a few weeks with the injury to Edwards to go along with the return of Kerr Kriisa and guards RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan now being deemed eligible.

That could mean more small-ball opportunities for West Virginia especially with Battle expected to take the floor for the first time against Radford. The Montana State transfer missed the matchup against Massachusetts due to an illness but has resumed practicing albeit not quite at 100-percent.

Eilert said that Battle lost 13-pounds due to his illness and simply wasn’t able to play.

“He’s getting there. He’s certainly on the mend,” Eilert said.

What Battle does bring to the table is a natural athlete that is quick twitched on both ends of the floor. He is a natural scorer that can create his own shots while on the defensive end he can defend any the spots from the one to the three and is athletic enough to make up for mistakes.

The number of guards should allow West Virginia to play faster, which is what Eilert wanted to do coming into the season, but without Edwards rebounding becomes an even bigger concern.

A determination on the starting roster has yet to be made, although Eilert does believe he has a good idea heading into the matchup with Radford.

Still, Eilert is keeping an open mind on any possible additions that could come to the front court after the coaching staff admittedly passed on several borderline additions in the backcourt during their issues with depth earlier in the season.

“Certainly, if a big that can help us right away that’s way more attractive than it was,” he said.