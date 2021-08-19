West Virginia looks to maximize DB depth with cross training

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown is a firm believer in maximizing the depth on his roster.

And one way of accomplishing that is cross training those defensive backs on the roster that can handle it at multiple spots. No, not just between cornerback and safety positions but across the board if they can handle the adjustment that comes with learning different positions.

“I think it’s very important to move your best players around because there are injuries and we’re still battling the COVID-19 deal. We’ve got that going on, that is still here, and it has not left so you always want to have your best players on the field,” he said.

Brown doesn’t necessarily rank his players as the No. 1 cornerback or No. 1 safety, instead he tries to find the best five and figure out ways to get them on the field. That way if somebody does go down with an injury you have somebody waiting in the wings that has played multiple spots.

“I think that immediately adds to your depth on your football team,” he said.

On this team, Brown has been doing that with several players as redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae can play multiple spots along with another senior in Scottie Young. Either of those can bounce around to safety, spear or even cornerback is necessary and more importantly can retain the information.

“And still be at his best when he gets back to that other spot,” he said.

Another intriguing player that has been able to do the same is Illinois State cornerback transfer Charles Woods. The former FCS all-American joined the West Virginia program this off-season and has wasted little time showing that he belongs at this level.

While Woods was primarily an outside cornerback at his old stop, he has been playing spear some in fall camp as well as learning some of the safety positions. And his experience has helped set him apart.

Moving from boundary to the field is one thing, but changing positions entirely takes maturity and Woods along with cornerback Jackie Matthews has shown the ability to handle it.

“He’s a very-heady guy. He’s a tell me once type of player. You can coach him up one time on a mistake and he’s got it,” Brown said. “And then he can move to another spot, and he’ll have a mistake and one time he’s got it. He’s able to move around and he understands concepts.”

The end game is that if you’ve got two backups with guys playing one position, that doubles if you have them playing more than one and if they can handle the workload it only helps the team overall.

It’s not a ground-breaking stance by any means, but one that Brown believes will put West Virginia in a good spot once the season rolls around regardless of what unfolds.