Adjustments come with the start of every college basketball season but that is even more the case when you have so many newcomers merging like you have with this year’s West Virginia roster.

In large part because the players come from so many different backgrounds and you have to merge styles in order to get the roster all on the same page.

“There is a lot of ways to do things. They’re learning, they’ve been extremely receptive. We’ve gone pretty hard for a good period of time,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “I like them, we’re trying. They’re not there yet but they’re certainly trying.”

The scrimmage with Dayton provided an opportunity for the team to compete against another high-level club and so far the Mountaineers seem to be picking things up.

“You have to throw a lot at them in a short period of time,” Huggins said.

But that is complicated by the fact that West Virginia has dealt with a number of early season bumps and bruises that have limited or kept some pieces of the roster out entirely. Texas transfer Tre Mitchell has yet to participate in a practice this fall and currently has his foot in a boot.

There is no timetable for when Mitchell is set to return as Huggins said that it’s unclear if he will be ready for the season and deferred to the doctors.

“It’s going to be a little longer,” Huggins said.

Another transfer in Washington forward Emmitt Matthews missed the Gold-Blue debut with a shoulder injury, but Huggins believes that he will be able to play through the issue.

The Mountaineers also have injuries to guard Seth Wilson, who hurt his wrist, and forward Pat Suemnick who had a procedure on his knee and will miss around three weeks. Starting guard Erik Stevenson also was banged up but that is something that West Virginia must adapt to.

Huggins believes that West Virginia has enough players at each spot, but the injuries are a reminder that things can change the overall depth available at any time.

“There are things that happen that you can’t control,” Huggins said.

The goal for West Virginia is to sort out some of the issues on the roster before they head out to Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon Nov. 24 against Purdue.

“It takes time when you have a few new guys and when you have as many new guys as we have it’s going to take a little more time,” he said.