The West Virginia linebacker position seems to be coming together at the right time.

The program is expected to roll out a starting group of junior college transfer Lee Kpogba and Lance Dixon with both playing at a high level in fall camp. Kpogba spent time at Syracuse before heading off to the junior college level and immediately thrust himself into a leadership role with the program.

Kpogba is an athletic, natural-born leader that has impressed both players and coaches alike with how quickly he has adapted into the Mountaineers defense. Having the spring to learn what is required out of him as well as develop trust with those around him was critical as well in regard to his development.

Dixon is in his second year with the program after transferring over from Penn State. He is much further along than he was at this point last year already had played his best football in the bowl game. Like Kpogba, he is more athletic and can cover ground.

“More understanding of the defense, eye control has been good,” position coach Jeff Koonz said. “Lance Dixon has had his best camp in two years. Much better understanding of his techniques in the scheme and he’s made a lot more plays because of it.”

Behind those two is where it gets interesting to a degree, but the position room did receive good news with the return of Exree Loe to full speed. He had been recovering from an injury which has kept him out of spring football and limited him in fall camp but that now isn’t the case.

Loe brings experience to the room with appearances in 42 career games, while making a total of 11 starts with 7 of those coming last season prior to the injury.

The biggest question coming into camp is who would emerge as support behind Kpogba and another transfer has taken the reins there in former Miami product Tirek Austin-Cave. He arrived over the summer and while he played primarily special teams with the Hurricanes had the athletic profile that the program was searching for at the linebacker spot.

Austin-Cave was a key target for the coaches during his initial recruitment out of Camden, New Jersey but he elected to head to Miami. He’s still competing but has made a strong impression.

“Austin-Cave has shown exactly what we were hoping for athletically,” Koonz said. “He’s been a quick learner.”

While he arrived later in the process, Austin-Cave has picked up on what is being asked out of him and appears to be first in line to see snaps at MIKE. Other options there include Caden Biser and true freshman Tray Lathan, although that pair seems to be behind Austin-Cave.

West Virginia will open the season Sept. 1 against Pittsburgh.