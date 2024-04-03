The Mountaineers offered Haley in September of his junior season and at the time the Rivals.com three-star prospect was impressed with the news.

“I was very excited to have earned this opportunity and was excited about building a relationship with West Virginia,” he said at the time.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz has been the lead recruiter for Haley and was the one who gave him the news that the program was jumping into the mix. And while he was still learning even more about the program he was aware of the success it's had.

“I’ve always watched them and known that they are a powerhouse,” he said at the time.

West Virginia is targeting Haley as either a MIKE or WILL in their scheme and he is comfortable lining up at either position at the next level. He has ideal size at 6-foot-1, 215-pounds and is coming off a season where he recorded 50 tackles and 4 sacks.