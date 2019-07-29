West Virginia will head to Spain Aug. 3 and it appears at least one more player is likely to join the trip.

Guard Taz Sherman enrolled in Morgantown July 13 and the expectation is that he will indeed accompany his teammates on the trip according to head coach Bob Huggins.

The junior college prospect is coming off a season where he averaged 25 points per game and was a top priority of the coaches in the late period. So far his game hasn’t disappointed.

“Pretty much what I thought. He’s really athletic and he shoots the ball really well,” Huggins said.

The trip will provide three games for the Mountaineers to compete against Spanish teams Madrid All-Stars, Valencia Basketball Academy and Barcelona All-Starts before returning to the states. It’s an experience that Huggins believes will be critical to developing the team moving forward.

One player that isn’t expected to make the trip is junior college big man Ethan Richardson, who has yet to enroll at West Virginia. For now, there is nothing new to disclose on when that will occur according to the head coach.

However, there is still one remaining scholarship unaccounted for on the roster and when WVSports.com asked Huggins if he was still interested in adding to the roster he simply said that college programs are “always looking to add somebody, that’s what we do.”

Huggins believes that his team currently rebounds the ball well but they’re going to have to improve in the guarding department as well as passing the ball. But this experience is going to give the Mountaineers an idea of how hard they need to play on a per game basis.

This club is one that legitimately enjoys playing with each other and the head man believes that the group is as close as any group they’ve had in several years. So the team bonding aspect isn’t as important as it might be for some teams, still there is a lot that can be learned.

“This group is different because they really do enjoy being around each other,” he said.

Once the trip is over West Virginia will prepare for yet another challenging schedule that includes the rigors of the Big 12 Conference slate on top of marquee out of conference games.

Still, Huggins thinks his team with another year of seasoning and an influx of new talent should be up to the task after a 15-21 season a year ago. Still, talk is cheap and ultimately it comes down to wins and losses regardless of how challenging the schedule can be.

“I think we’re going to be way better than we were. The years we’ve been really good, we’ve played a bunch of people that were really good and we played in tough venues,” he said. “I think it can help us but it only helps you if you win.”