West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Armoni Weaver

West Virginia has collected another commitment with the pledge of Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Armoni Weaver following an official visit. Weaver, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was initially committed to Appalachian State but elected to open his recruitment Dec. 3 which led to a number of schools getting involved. One of those was West Virginia who extended a scholarship offer Jan. 5 with cornerbacks coach Rod West serving as the lead. West, who came to Morgantown from Appalachian State, already had a built in connection with Weaver after recruiting him for the other Mountaineers.

Advertisement

That led to an official visit over the weekend and that was enough to seal the deal for Weaver. West Virginia is targeting Weaver as a slot wide receiver and on top of West, he was recruited by inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart. The all-purpose athlete caught 26 passes for 541 yards and 7 touchdowns during this past season. Weaver is the third wide receiver commit for West Virginia in the 2025 high school recruiting class behind Hurricane (W.Va.) athlete Tyshawn Dues and Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner athlete Jalil Hall. He becomes the 24th commitment overall in the 2025 class. Weaver represents the second from his high school to commit to the Mountaineers following Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Chamarryus Bomar. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Weaver and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Weaver is a dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands and possesses plus speed and vision. He is an explosive option that can be used in a variety of ways including as a kick returner where he can flash his speed and feel for the game. Weaver is the type of athlete that can be used on screens and quick passes and has the ability to make people miss and pick up big chunks of yards. A two-way athlete, Weaver shows excellent anticipation and has the feet where he could potentially play cornerback if need be at the next level. Displays strong hands and has the speed to simply run by defenders down the field and the awareness and concentration to catch the ball in all areas. Weaver is the type of athlete that has had a lot of success in the scheme that Rich Rodriguez utilizes and the Mountaineers have secured an athlete that is oozing with upside.