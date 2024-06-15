He also held offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Mississippi, Colorado and Maryland, among others.

Edwards, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, had narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Michigan State prior to casting his lot with the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took official visits to both West Virginia and Virginia Tech on back-to-back weekends which led to him adjusting his commitment date and cancelling his originally planned trip to Michigan State.

The Mountaineers had been involved in the recruitment of Edwards for quite some time, initially offering in May of 2022 and building a connection over that time. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for West Virginia and developed a close bond.

Edwards took multiple visits to West Virginia for both junior day events and spring practices prior to coming to campus for an official visit May 31-June 2.

Edwards could end up at safety or cornerback for the Mountaineers and has a versatile skill set that had him high on the list for a number of schools prior to making his college pick. He is coming off a junior season where he recorded 33 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble.

Edwards is the third commitment for West Virginia in the defensive backfield behind Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson and the 13th overall in the class.

WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Edwards and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

Skill set:

Edwards has great size in the secondary and plays with a physical element now afraid to drop the shoulder down and hit. He has the speed and athleticism to cover a lot of ground and also displays the ability to track the football and make plays on it when it’s in the air.

His size allows him to get off blocks and he plays with an aggressive streak when he hits.

Also, an offensive player at the high school level, Edwards knows what to do with it if he gets his hands on it and can become a weapon in that area. Overall, the Mountaineers have a well-rounded defensive back that can fill a lot of different roles as he develops.