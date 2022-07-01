West Virginia has been involved with Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Elijah Caldwell for quite some time and that paid off with his commitment.

Caldwell, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Utah, Duke, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and Charlotte, among others.

The talented wide receiver kept a relatively low profile with his recruitment but received an offer from the Mountaineers in January and things only continued to build between the two over the last six months.