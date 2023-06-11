West Virginia was at the top of the list for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2024 defensive end Elijah Kinsler and the talented defensive lineman jumped into the mix with a commitment.

Kinsler, 6-foot-3, 248-pounds, also collected offers from Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Purdue, Syracuse, Connecticut and a number of others prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

The Garden State defensive end has been on the West Virginia radar for quite some time and previously visited campus in the spring for an unofficial stop. However, his recruitment really ramped up when he took his official visit to campus during the June 2 weekend.