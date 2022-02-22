Northern Oklahoma College center Fede Federiko is the latest addition to the West Virginia recruiting class and he addresses some needs in the program.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pounds, is an athletic big that can run the floor, finish at the basket and protect the rim all of which were missing this past year for the Mountaineers. This season Federiko is averaging 11.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2 blocks per contest while shooting around 60-percent from the floor.

The South Sudan native immigrated with his parents to Finland as a youth and didn’t start playing the game of basketball until he was around 14-years old.