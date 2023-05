Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills 2024 tight end Jack Sammarco had long been interested in the West Virginia football program and now he has committed.

Sammarco, 6-foot-6, 242-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Connecticut, Akron, Miami, Eastern Michigan and Toledo.

The versatile tight end took multiple visits to Morgantown over the past couple months and made it no secret that the program was high on his list.