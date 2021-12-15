West Virginia had to get some seasoned pass catchers added to this recruiting class and Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron has committed to the Mountaineers.

Aaron, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend after making a mid-week stop at Louisville and saw enough to cast his lot with the Mountaineers.

The Louisiana native is coming off a highly productive season at Navarro where he caught 49 passes for 911 yards and 8 scores which garnered the attention of multiple programs.