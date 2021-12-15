West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jeremiah Aaron
West Virginia had to get some seasoned pass catchers added to this recruiting class and Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron has committed to the Mountaineers.
Aaron, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend after making a mid-week stop at Louisville and saw enough to cast his lot with the Mountaineers.
The Louisiana native is coming off a highly productive season at Navarro where he caught 49 passes for 911 yards and 8 scores which garnered the attention of multiple programs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news