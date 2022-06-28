West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Johnny Williams
West Virginia has landed one of the top priorities on the offensive front with a commitment from Macon (Ga.) Northeast 2023 offensive lineman Johnny Williams.
Williams, 6-foot-7, 305-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Arizona State and more.
The massive offensive lineman picked the West Virginia football program after taking an official visit to campus and becomes the latest in a string of pledges from that group.
