West Virginia has secured a major four-star commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with the pledge of Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Trotter, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over his four other finalists which included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect took multiple visits to Morgantown over the past several months and developed a strong bond with multiple coaches on staff including head coach Neal Brown, running backs coach Chad Scott and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz.