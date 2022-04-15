West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Josiah Trotter
West Virginia has secured a major four-star commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with the pledge of Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter.
Trotter, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over his four other finalists which included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect took multiple visits to Morgantown over the past several months and developed a strong bond with multiple coaches on staff including head coach Neal Brown, running backs coach Chad Scott and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news