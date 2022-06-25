West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Noah Braham
West Virginia has kept one of the state’s best home with a commitment from Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2023 legacy athlete Noah Braham.
Braham, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, is the son of former offensive lineman Rich Braham and earned a scholarship offer from West Virginia after a series of impressive camp stops.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news