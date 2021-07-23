West Virginia craves versatility on the defensive side of the ball, and they’ve found plenty of that with a commitment from Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins.

Collins, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of options including Penn State, Oregon, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Maryland and Kansas.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect emerged strongly on the radar for the Mountaineers after an impressive performance in the annual 7-on-7 where he displayed not only his length but his athleticism. After that was over, Collins returned to Morgantown for a private workout to showcase his skill set at linebacker and caught the eyes of the West Virginia coaches during the session.