WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Seny Ndiaye

West Virginia certainly was patient when it came to filling the vacant scholarship in the 2020 recruiting class and it will go to Huntington (W.Va.) forward Seny Ndiaye.

Ndiaye, 6-foot-10, 220-pounds, has long been a target on the Mountaineers recruiting board and will now enter the program filling in for the vacant scholarship left behind by the exit of Brandon Knapper. He confirmed to WVSports.com that he had signed with the West Virginia basketball program.

The athletic big man first received an offer from West Virginia last year and made multiple visits to campus, developing a strong relationship with the coaching staff. The Mountaineers were one of the favorites for him throughout the process and were one of several to offer along with Providence.