West Virginia wanted to address the future defensive front in this recruiting class and Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith will help that cause.

Keith, 6-foot-5, 243-pounds, held offers from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Buffalo and Memphis but selected the Mountaineers after an official visit to campus.

He had previously been committed to Georgia Tech on two separate occasions but due to the coaching situation in Atlanta he elected to open up his recruitment.