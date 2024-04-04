West Virginia has landed Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Zah Jackson had narrowed his list down to four options but will remain home and play for the Mountaineers.

Jackson, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, selected the program over his fellow finalists North Carolina State, Mississippi State and Liberty while he also added offers from Marshall, James Madison, Toledo, Appalachian State, Akron, Bowling Green and Kent State.