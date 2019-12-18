West Virginia has landed a commitment from one of the top targets on the board after Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor pledged to the program. Mesidor, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, is a native of Ottawa but migrated to the states in order to jump start his recruitment and was successful in doing so adding over 30 in the process. The Mountaineers were one of those programs offering a scholarship in late May and then becoming a serious factor throughout. Things only intensified after West Virginia was able to see him perform at the Mercer satellite camp and then hosted him on an official visit during the June 14 weekend. Mesidor cut his list to five schools in West Virginia, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Pittsburgh, taking official visits to each during the course of the process. But ultimately the draw of playing for the Mountaineers, especially with his connection to the coaches was too much to pass up.

Cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae as well as defensive line coach Jordan Lesley have served as the primary points of communication between West Virginia and the pass rusher and he was able to get to know both well over the course of his recruiting process. The Canadian grew up a fan of the West Virginia program and that also played a role in the Mountaineers being able to secure his commitment. Mesidor is being targeted as a defensive end in the West Virginia scheme due to his size and his natural pass rushing ability, both of which stood out to the Mountaineers coaching staff. “They like my speed and that I’m a natural-born pass rusher. Coach really likes that the best pass rushers are the ones with the natural talent,” he said. Mesidor is the 18th overall commitment for West Virginia in this class and is the latest in a series of players that could slot on the defensive line or as a hybrid pass rusher. Among those are Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr and Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays. Outside of his final five, Mesidor also collected offers from Louisville, Minnesota, Kansas State, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi and Rutgers, among others. WVSports.com will have more with Mesidor in the near future.